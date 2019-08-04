Man taken into custody after stabbing pregnant wife to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old Pasadena man is in custody, and facing charges, following what police describe as a deadly assault on his wife late Saturday afternoon.Neighbors said they heard screams coming from the upstairs apartment in a complex located not far from the Pasadena police station."They had an argument, a family dispute," said neighbor Manuel Hernandez. "But it became worse than that. People got killed."Following the incident, the wife was taken by ambulance and died at a hospital.Police report she had been stabbed multiple times.Some neighbors also believe she was pregnant."All I know is he's sick and to take his wife... and he knows she's having a baby," said neighbor Rineo Cavillo.Police would not confirm whether or not she was pregnant.Alex Guajardo, according to court documents, was arrested for family violence on Wednesday, accused of striking his wife with his hand.It was a misdemeanor charge and he was released on bond.According to neighbors, he also killed his wife's cat that day."He stabbed something, put it in a dumpster and that's when the police came. She called them and they went in the dumpster and pulled out a bag. She called them and I think that's what escalated to this," Cavillo said.Pasadena police plan a news conference to discuss the case on Monday.Guajardo remains in custody where he is awaiting charges.