Man struck by lightning in Spring speaks out after incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the National Weather Service, the odds of being struck by lightning is one in 15,300.Alex Coreas was that one, and Sunday he spoke in an exclusive interview.The 27-year-old mechanic was walking his dogs in north Harris County Thursday when a pop-up thunderstorm moved into the area."I saw it in the distance, and I started walking faster," Coreas said.The odds that the strike would be recorded on video was even greater. Coreas beat that odd as well."I have no memory of being hit," Coreas said. The video filled in the blanks."My family asked if I wanted to see it, and it was really strange looking at that happening to me," Coreas said.The video shows a small bolt appear out of nowhere and hit the concrete just behind Coreas. He immediately fell forward, unconscious on the concrete sidewalk."The first thing I remember was kinda waking up in the helicopter, and they told me I'd been hit by lightning," Coreas said.His left eye remains swollen shut, not from the electricity that coursed up his leg, but the fall he took afterward.Eventually his body began to feel the pain from the jolt. He remained in the hospital for four days."My first question was whether my dogs were okay," Coreas said. They escaped without injury and were reunited with Coreas Sunday."They're my kids- Sophie, Honey and Hazel," Coreas said.What impressed him were the people who helped save his life, who he saw on the video."There was a woman who called 911 and along with another guy, did CPR," Coreas said. "It's crazy. They ran to me and did something, not just standing there."He said doctors told him the electricity traveled up his leg into his hip area. He'll require a follow up with the doctors."They say after lightning, your body is never the same," Coreas said.Sunday, he is resting at home, reflecting on the past few days and how they might have been his last."I'm lucky to be alive, and I just want to go on living my life," Coreas said. "And I have a story to tell."You can watch more from the exclusive interview Monday at 7 a.m. on "Good Morning America" on ABC13.