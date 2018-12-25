Man struck and killed while walking in street in Katy, Sheriff says

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver called authorities and remained at the scene.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A 21-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an SUV in Katy.

The man was struck at the 1700 block of Fry Road as he was walking southbound on the roadway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.


Sheriff Gonzalez said the driver called authorities and remained at the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the driver was tested for any form of impairment and had negative results.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedcrashpedestrian struckpedestrian killedKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Did grocery store play role in fiery crash involving police?
Man appears in court for allegedly causing fiery crash
Mattress Mack hosting annual Christmas Day feast
Officer left with burns over 50 percent of body after crash
Jesus statue stolen from church in the 1930s back home
Rapper helps woman whose gifts were stolen out of trunk
Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million
Immigration activists project 'Jesus was a migrant' onto churches
Show More
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
Top 10 worst Christmas candy
8-year-old girl from Haiti has life-saving surgery
Mother claims child was discriminated against at ice rink
ABC13 reporters, anchors share their holiday cards
More News