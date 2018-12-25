@HCSOTexas responded to a scene at 1799 Fry Road. A 21-yr-old male was struck by a motor vehicle (SUV) traveling South as he walked southbound on the roadway. The driver called law enforcement & remained on scene. The male was transported to hospital and pronounced dead. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/zIuU6oTlBP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2018

Fry Road fatal: the driver of the striking SUV was tested for any form of impairment and had negative results. It should be noted, the area is extremely dark with limited artificial lighting. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2018

A 21-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an SUV in Katy.The man was struck at the 1700 block of Fry Road as he was walking southbound on the roadway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Sheriff Gonzalez said the driver called authorities and remained at the scene.The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the driver was tested for any form of impairment and had negative results.