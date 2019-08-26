stabbing

Man stabbed several times with machete during family disturbance in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed several times with a machete during a family disturbance at a home in a Fort Bend County neighborhood.

It happened on Pastoria Drive in Mission Bend Sunday, just before midnight.

Deputies say they received a call about a man knocking on a neighbor's door, covered in blood, asking for help.

The man, said to be in his early 40s, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Light and is in critical condition.

Deputies say he had cuts to different parts of his body, including a serious wound to his neck.

Deputies say the victim lives at the home and believe it all started as a family dispute. Investigators have identified everybody involved.

The incident remains under investigation.
