Man shot to death after car chase ends in Acres Homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed on West Little York Road on Sunday night, according to Houston police.

The shooting was a result of what police say was a car chase between two men in Acres Homes.

An innocent bystander was also injured in the shootout, according to police.

Around the time of the shooting, Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote a series of statements regarding gun violence on Twitter, saying "we need people to reveal the identity of those committing these crimes. There are too many guns on our streets."





No information about the victims was immediately made available. The investigation is ongoing.
