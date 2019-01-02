Police investigating after man shot and killed in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is dead after Houston police say he was shot in a parking lot in north Houston.

Police say gunfire erupted in the 100 block of Little York Road just before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect drove off with another man inside the car.

We're told the shooting was captured on a security camera from a business nearby.

"A very helpful citizen wrote down the license plate of the vehicle," said Sgt. Mark Holbrook, HPD Homicide. "Patrol officers have some suspects detained at this time, and we're going to talk to them about what happened out here."

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

