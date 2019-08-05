Man shot and killed outside popular club near TSU

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a popular club across from the TSU campus on Sunday.The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at Spivey's on Blodgett and Ennis.Police say a man was shot and taken to the hospital where he died.According to police, the shooting started as some kind of altercation with two men outside the club.Police say they will look through video surveillance to hopefully identify the shooter.