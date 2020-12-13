Man faces aggravated assault charge after girlfriend was shot at engagement party in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he shot his girlfriend at a friend's engagement party, investigators said.

It happened Sunday at around 3 a.m. at a private event hall in the 1300 block of Almeda Road.

Police said the couple started arguing inside the venue and carried it out to the parking lot. That's when the boyfriend grabbed a gun from his car and shot his girlfriend in the leg, according to Houston police.

The man then drove off in his car, but police later found and arrested him.

The woman might have a broken leg, but she is expected to survive, according to Cmdr. Jonathon Halliday with the Houston Police Department.

The man's identity wasn't released.
