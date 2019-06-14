Man leaves babies in car while trying to pimp mom near Gulf Freeway: constable

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of leaving two babies in a car while he was pimping out their mother near the Gulf Freeway is now in custody.Colby Bankhead, 24, is facing felony charges of endangering a child and promotion of prostitution stemming from a May 3 incident.Deputy constables said Bankhead fled from them during a sting operation near Tallyho Road.The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office said Bankhead surrendered Tuesday night after a weeks-long search.Bankhead is accused of leaving two children, ages 9 months and 2 years, all alone in a vehicle while trying to sell their mother for sex.