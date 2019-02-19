Investigators say a man was shot and killed in front of his girlfriend in southeast Houston.According to police, witnesses heard gunshots and saw two men firing at each other near a car Monday night.One of the men died; the other ran off.Investigators say the victim's girlfriend was inside the car and witnessed the shooting. She was interviewed by HPD.Police haven't identified a motive, but they do have a description of the suspect."Appears to be a Hispanic male wearing all black jumpsuit with Adidas stripes. Maybe 5' 8'', 5' 9'' and 160 pounds," said Detective Adrian Lopez.Detectives say another car that may be related was seen driving westbound on Redford towards I-45.