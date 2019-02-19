Man shot and killed in front of girlfriend in southeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say a man was shot and killed in front of his girlfriend in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators say a man was shot and killed in front of his girlfriend in southeast Houston.

According to police, witnesses heard gunshots and saw two men firing at each other near a car Monday night.

One of the men died; the other ran off.

Investigators say the victim's girlfriend was inside the car and witnessed the shooting. She was interviewed by HPD.

Police haven't identified a motive, but they do have a description of the suspect.

"Appears to be a Hispanic male wearing all black jumpsuit with Adidas stripes. Maybe 5' 8'', 5' 9'' and 160 pounds," said Detective Adrian Lopez.

Detectives say another car that may be related was seen driving westbound on Redford towards I-45.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family remembers man killed by HPD officer 22 years later
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Officials and community members discuss 'no-knock' warrants
HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now
Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral
16 people rescued from gondola ride at SeaWorld
Man becomes the third person to die in Border Patrol custody
Show More
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Yates HS Lions advance in basketball playoffs after huge win
Rain chances for World's Championship BBQ Contest
Digital Deal of the Day
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
More News