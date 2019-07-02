Ohio man killed by firework in front of small children, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A fireworks accident has one Ohio community mourning the loss of a beloved neighbor.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, WTOL reports.
According to police, 61-year-old Floyd Temple was lighting large fireworks in his front yard when he lit one facing the wrong way.
Police say the mortar firework hit him in the chest and he died instantly.
Neighbors and witnesses say Temple was setting off fireworks all day for neighborhood kids, and the accident happened in front of small children.
"It went off and his chest exploded, and [the kids]ran over to my house and told me about it. That's when police showed up," said neighbor Rick Tuggle.
Neighbors say Temple was a well-known and loved man who got along with everyone and loved to set off fireworks for everyone to hear.
