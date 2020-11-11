Man fatally hit by 18-wheeler trying to help injured animal on US-59

Major Accident: Traffic is being diverted away from US 59 NB between Reading and FM 762. @RosenbergPolice is investigating accident involving 18 wheeler pic.twitter.com/90V68oKlg0 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 11, 2020

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an 18-wheeler struck him on US-59 while he was checking on an animal he had hit moments prior, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies said.It happened on US-59 in a northbound lane between Reading Road and FM 762 Wednesday around 8:10 a.m.Witnesses told authorities the man hit an animal they believed to be a dog. The driver stopped his vehicle in the road, got out to help the animal and was hit by a big rig. The driver of the 18-wheeler did stop.A spokesperson for the Rosenberg Police Department called the death a horrible accident and doesn't believe any charges will be filed in the case.Deputies were working to divert traffic to the feeder roads as Rosenberg police investigate.Drivers are urged to find an alternate route because the northbound lanes of US-59 will be closed from FM-2218 to FM-762 for an extended period of time.