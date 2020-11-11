Man fatally hit by 18-wheeler trying to help injured animal on US-59

It happened on US-59 in a northbound lane between Reading Road and FM 762 Wednesday around 8:10 a.m.
Witnesses told authorities the man hit an animal they believed to be a dog. The driver stopped his vehicle in the road, got out to help the animal and was hit by a big rig. The driver of the 18-wheeler did stop.
A spokesperson for the Rosenberg Police Department called the death a horrible accident and doesn't believe any charges will be filed in the case.
Deputies were working to divert traffic to the feeder roads as Rosenberg police investigate.
Major Accident: Traffic is being diverted away from US 59 NB between Reading and FM 762. @RosenbergPolice is investigating accident involving 18 wheeler pic.twitter.com/90V68oKlg0— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 11, 2020
Drivers are urged to find an alternate route because the northbound lanes of US-59 will be closed from FM-2218 to FM-762 for an extended period of time.