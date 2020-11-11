Man fatally hit by 18-wheeler trying to help injured animal on US-59

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an 18-wheeler struck him on US-59 while he was checking on an animal he had hit moments prior, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

It happened on US-59 in a northbound lane between Reading Road and FM 762 Wednesday around 8:10 a.m.


Witnesses told authorities the man hit an animal they believed to be a dog. The driver stopped his vehicle in the road, got out to help the animal and was hit by a big rig. The driver of the 18-wheeler did stop.

A spokesperson for the Rosenberg Police Department called the death a horrible accident and doesn't believe any charges will be filed in the case.

Deputies were working to divert traffic to the feeder roads as Rosenberg police investigate.



Drivers are urged to find an alternate route because the northbound lanes of US-59 will be closed from FM-2218 to FM-762 for an extended period of time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosenbergcar accidentfatal crashdogman killedaccidenttrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Construction worker falls to death from roof of First Colony MS
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Cool front brings great weather for Veterans Day
Houston could look much different after I-45 moves
Teen killed in US-59 crash after cabin of pickup collapsed
Biden vows to 'get right to work' despite Trump resistance
Show More
Suspect accused of killing HPD sergeant to be in court today
Texas 1st state to surpass 1M COVID-19 cases
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
Eta spinning in eastern Gulf while Theta forms in the Atlantic
Why too many Ft. Bend ISD students are falling behind
More TOP STORIES News