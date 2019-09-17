Man with cast on his leg jumps from bridge during police chase: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is recovering after authorities say he jumped from a bridge while running from police.

Houston police say they were trying to conduct a traffic stop but the man refused to stop, leading officers on a chase.

After a short pursuit, the man lost control of his vehicle and hit a bridge rail.

The man, who police say had a cast on one leg, jumped across a bridge onto the Southwest Freeway and broke his other leg.

"He jumped off the bridge, and when he jumped onto the freeway, apparently he injured the other leg. So, apparently both legs are injured now," Houston Police Department Sgt. Larry Crowson.

Officers were able to catch and arrest the man. They reportedly found beer bottles and a weapon inside of the man's vehicle.

Investigators say the man was on parole for a burglary warrant.

