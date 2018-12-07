Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for brutal murder of 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Timeline of the murder in Hedwig Village

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Michael Susberry will spend decades behind bars for the brutal murder of a 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman.

Janiel Bernard, 79, was found beaten and stabbed inside her home in July 2017.


Susberry knew Bernard through his mother, Moteel Susberry, who had been her housekeeper for more than 50 years. Bernard had even given her a car and continued to pay her once retired.

Susberry admitted to detectives that he headbutted Bernard and stabbed her.

Timesha Wilson, 22, has also been charged in connection with the crime. Investigators say she discussed a plan with Susberry to rob Bernard of her money and jewelry but says she didn't commit the murder.


In an exclusive jailhouse interview with ABC13, Susberry wouldn't answer specific questions about the crime, saying he doesn't remember everything. He claims both he and Wilson were on drugs during the crime.

Court records show Susberry was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Related Topics:
murderhomicide investigationwoman killedstabbingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Drivers dodge large spool rolling down highway
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Today and Saturday
Holiday events cancelled or changed due to weather concerns
Gov. Abbott orders increased readiness ahead of severe storms
Former Houston Astros players killed in car crash
5 Jesuits with Houston ties accused of sexual abuse of minor
Woman with mental capacity of 8-year-old reported missing
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
Show More
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign: Reports
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host amid backlash
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Bomb threat sparks evacuation of CNN's New York offices
More News