Nicholas D'Agostino, suspect in shooting of Katy mom, released from jail on $75,000 bond six weeks after arrest

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of a Katy woman who was shot while driving to a car wash last month says they believe the public is now in danger after her alleged shooter was released from jail.

Nicholas D'Agostino, 29, posted a $75,000 bond and walked out of jail on Tuesday, nearly six weeks after he was arrested and charged in the shooting.

He spoke exclusively with ABC13 from behind bars last month, and was unapologetic about the shooting that left the victim with a bullet lodged just millimeters from her heart.

According to deputies, D'Agostino claimed the victim swerved in his lane twice while he was driving down South Mason Road on July 10. That is when he fired a gun at the woman's vehicle, calling it "self-defense."

"It was vehicular manslaughter," D'Agostino told reporter Shelley Childers. "It's almost happened to me before."

RELATED: Katy mom says surviving drive-by shooting was a 'miracle'
The victim, who asked not to be named, said she only realized she had been hit by the bullet after parking at the car wash. The bullet went through her arm and became lodged in her chest.

RELATED: Man accused of shooting Katy mom has shot at other vehicles before, prosecutors say
Now the victim and her family say they fear what might happen now that the suspect has been released.

The incident last month was not the first time D'Agostino has fired a weapon at a vehicle, according to prosecutors. In fact, authorities say the suspect has shot at vehicles at least five different times in similar situations.

D'Agostino is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
