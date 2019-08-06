Man accused of killing pregnant teen who was reportedly carrying his baby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was considered a person of interest in an 18-year-old's death has been charged with capital murder.Police are looking for 31-year-old Justin Herron after Patra Perkins was found shot to death in a northwest Houston motel room Sunday night.Family members say Herron was Patra's boyfriend and the father of her unborn baby.Houston police received information that someone was shot to death inside a room at the HomeTowne Studios in the 5900 block of Guhn Road near Highway 290 and Tidwell around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.Investigators say a man flagged down an officer at the Tinseltown movie theater and told police he heard there was a woman who had been shot multiple times in room 239.During a welfare check, authorities found Patra.Patra's mother, Patricia Perkins, says she woke up to news that her daughter had been killed.Relatives say they knew it was her because they saw the photo of Herron when authorities released it overnight Monday."She didn't do anything to anybody. She was kind to every single person. It's just... I don't understand," said Patricia.Patricia told ABC13 her daughter was days away from celebrating her birthday and about a month from the due date of her first baby."She was really excited. She picked out his name. We were planning his shower," said Patra's sister.Patra was shot in the face, shoulder and leg, HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Joshua Horn said.Herron rented the motel room on Friday and booked it through Aug. 9.Authorities say he has a lengthy criminal background and was out on bond for driving a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase last July.Herron lives in the Houston area."I really wish he would turn his self in. Be a man and turn yourself in because how could you possibly live with yourself?" Patricia said.If you have any information about where Herron could be, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.