Man charged in shooting death of father of 4 in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a man in connection to a fatal shooting of a father of four in northeast Houston.

Officers say they received a call about the shooting at around 3:33 p.m. Sunday in the 9900 block of Aldine Westfield, near the Hardy Toll Road.

Police said the caller told officers that Oscar Ochoa shot her husband, Alfredo Garnica. He was found dead when officers arrived on the scene.

Ochoa was captured a few hours later near the scene of the crime.

At this time, it's unclear why the suspect fired at the victim.

Ochoa is charged with murder.

