Man charged after death of his fiancée days after proposing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to police, Kendrick Atkins has been arrested and charged following the shooting death of his fiancé, Dominic Jefferson.Harris County deputies are searching for surveillance video of the incident that happened around midnight Saturday on Holly View Drive in northwest Harris County.Atkins turned himself in late Saturday morning, and after questioning he was arrested and charged.A spokesperson from HPD homicide division released a statement, saying:Jefferson's family say Akins proposed on New Year's Eve after the couple dated for three months.