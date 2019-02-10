Man calls 911 to report that he killed his wife in Minnesota

EMBED </>More Videos

A Minnesota man is in custody, but has not been charged after calling 911 to report that he killed his wife.

ST. PAUL, Minnesota --
A Minnesota is in custody after police say he admitted to killing his wife.

Police say just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Matthew Jansen called 911 and told authorities he killed his wife, Mary Jo.

His next door neighbor, who was close to the family, said it was a senseless tragedy.

"We can't imagine having better neighbors," Tim Magnuson said.

Living next door to each other for nearly 10 years, Magnuson and his family were more friends than neighbors with the Jansen's.

The two families shared more than just a fence, spending lots of time swimming in the pool together and sharing laughs.

But their picture of the idyllic neighborhood was shattered after Mary Jo's death.

"It's hard to process that depth of grief and tragedy," Magnuson said.

Mary Jo was found dead inside their home when police arrived. The couple was married for 23 years and has two children.

Mary's cause of death has not been determined, and Matthew has not been formally charged at this point,

More information is expected after the medical examiner has completed an autopsy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedu.s. & worldfamilyMinnesota
Top Stories
Teen in custody after leading high-speed chase in NW Harris Co.
Man shot multiple times in home invasion, deputies say
Mother dies trying to save children in house fire
WHIMSY WORLD: Insta-worthy exhibit opening in Houston
Prince Philip gives up driver's license after crash
Ariana Grande wins first Grammy Award
Chipotle testing new drive-thru pick-up feature
Tiger kills potential mate on first encounter
Show More
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Real Housewives' Lisa Vanderpump visits fans in Katy
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
Suspected drunk driver kept 3-year-old in lap during 6-mile chase
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
More News