Fort Bend Co. deputies arrest Baltimore chiropractor accused of sex assault of a child he met online

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County deputies have arrested a Baltimore, Maryland, chiropractor accused of the sexual assault of a child he met online through an online game, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.Blake Edward Kalkstein,37, was arrested by deputies on July 6 at 11:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Dulles Avenue in Stafford, Texas.According to deputies, Kalkstein traveled to Fort Bend County to commit the alleged offense.During the investigation, FBSCO learned that Kalkstein traveled to Fort Bend County in May and July 2022. He is a gamer and used one of the many platforms he was on to lure the young victim to him.Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan says gaming platforms are a common social medium for sexual abusers who prey on innocent children. He strongly recommends parents keep an eye out for their children's online usage."Unfortunately, in our society, sexual predators are using entertainment platforms such as video games to chat and text with our children. It's disgusting," Sheriff Fagan said."I urge parents to carefully monitor and control their children's online activity on social media apps and games."Kalkstein is charged with sexual assault of a child and is booked on two second-degree felony warrants in the Fort Bend County Jail with a $100,000 bond on each charge.