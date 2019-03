Fatal Crash Investigation: Aldine Westfield at Greens RD. One confirmed fatality. VCD is investigating. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash in Aldine Westfield at Greens Road in north Harris County.Police believe the vehicle failed to stay in a single lane and then crashed into a tree.A man and woman were both pronounced dead on scene.Investigation for the cause of this crash is underway.