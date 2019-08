BREAKING: Houston Police tell me a 12 YO CHILD behind the wheel of a car on Beverly Hill Street hit and killed someone...I am on my way to scene. Lots of questions here obviously... Live report at 10 #Abc13 — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) August 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators say a man and a dog are dead after being hit by a vehicle with a 12-year-old girl behind the wheel.Houston police are investigating the crash at 6061 Beverly Hill Street at Fountain View in southwest Houston.Officers say they received a call about the crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.We do not know why the girl was behind the wheel.