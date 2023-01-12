Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym

The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was ambushed and shot while giving four women a ride on Houston's east side, and police say it may have been all part of a setup.

It was a little after midnight Thursday when officers said they were called out to Clinton Park Street about a shooting.

The 20-year-old man told officers that he had just finished a workout at the Planet Fitness on Scott Street when four women approached him and asked for a ride. He agreed and drove them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.

The trouble started as they were getting close to their destination when one of the women started to get out of the car, police said. That's when the man stopped and police said a suspect with a gun opened the driver's side door.

The victim said there was another man with a gun behind his car.

"Fearing for his life, he sped away, at which point when he sped away, the Black male suspect discharged a firearm, striking him in the abdomen area," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre with the Houston Police Department said.

Police said the man saw a screen door open and asked residents in an east side neighborhood for help until an ambulance arrived.

Three of the women were still in the car, and according to police, one of them eventually took the keys from the ignition and they all ran off.

Police are looking for the two shooters and the four women who they believe are involved in what appears was a set up.

As for the victim, we are told he had surgery and is expected to survive.

