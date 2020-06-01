Suspects wanted in death of man lured and ambushed by several suspects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities and the family of a man killed are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the suspects involved in his murder.

Detectives say Oves Joe was shot to death on December 1, 2018 after he was lured in by the suspects and ambushed by several individuals.

The alleged ambush happened in the 12200 block of River Trail Drive. According to authorities, Joe was shot multiple times and died in the driveway of the residence.

Witnesses at the scene gave authorities the names of "Hobby" and "Gangsta" and identified them as the two suspects who shot Joe.

Anyone with information on Wells' whereabouts is urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.org
