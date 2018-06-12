Man accused of sending video of underage girl having sex to undercover officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Timothy Dale O'Brien has been charged with possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute.

LOVING, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly sent child pornography to an undercover Montgomery County officer.

Timothy Dale O'Brien, 49, is accused of sending the officer a video showing a girl between the ages of 10 and 12 years old engaging in a sexual act with a man.

According to charging documents, the undercover officer, posing as a 28-year-old woman on the KIK mobile messenger app, first made contact with O'Brien last November.

The suspect, using the handle "Timotheeeo," allegedly caught the investigator's eye after posting video in a group showing a naked baby boy kneeling next to a bed, facing the genitals of a naked woman.

The undercover officer messaged Timotheeeo, who began engaging in conversation, even supplying his telephone number to the officer over the course of the next month.

Charging documents allege the investigation took another turn when, on Dec. 6, 2017, O'Brien sent a message to the undercover officer saying, "Here's something that'll make you feel good..."

The video depicting the underage girl having sex was deemed child pornography, setting into motion a six-month search for clues that would lead officers to O'Brien.

Using the suspect's telephone number and data released to law enforcement by KIK and the man's mobile phone service, officers tracked down O'Brien, who lives in Loving, a town just two hours northwest of Dallas-Ft. Worth.

O'Brien was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and has been booked on a $50,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsarrestchild pornographyDallasMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News