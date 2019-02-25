Man charged for allegedly trying to pay kids for sex at METRO bus stop

Byron Garrick charged with Criminal Solicitation of a Minor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in jail after police say he attempted to entice middle school students for sex at a METRO bus stop.

Police arrested 52-year-old Byron Garrick and he is being charged with Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

Authorities tell ABC13 that Garrick tried luring several students towards him by throwing money in their direction at the Kashmere Transit Center.

"These were some very smart kids that did not take the bait he was trying to entice them with," says METRO Police Chief, Vera Bumpers.

METRO Police heard about this through a bus driver who reported what she saw. They were able to identify the kids through Houston ISD and in turn, those kids were able to identify Garrick.

Bumpers says, "It takes all of us working together to ensure the safety of our young people, as well as the community."

ABC13 learned in court that Garrick has several prior convictions including Indecency with a Child dating back to 2015.

He is also on parole and police say he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident at the bus stop.

METRO says a lot of student ride their system daily and safety is their top priority.

"It's very important that parents emphasize to them about the danger of talking to strangers and the dangers of somebody trying to entice them with something," says Bumpers.

Garrick's bond is set for $50,000 and he is currently in custody.

