Man accused of stripping down to his boxers near SE Houston elementary school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges of indecent exposure after police say he started stripping just feet away from an elementary school in southeast Houston.Marcus Wayne Willis, 37, is accused of exposing himself to 23-year old Janaye Jackson.According to the woman, the incident happened Wednesday evening outside of a laundry mat near Crespo Elementary School.Jackson says she was just leaving the laundry mat when she saw Willis across the street with only his boxers on."The next moment when I looked up, he was completely naked," she told ABC13 Eyewitness News.Jackson says plenty of kids were also nearby, so she did not leave without calling the police.Willis was arrested and is currently being held in jail.Police say Willis is no stranger to jail, as he has been arrested in the past for DWI's and assaults.