Man accused of stripping down to his boxers near SE Houston elementary school

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges of indecent exposure after police say he started stripping just feet away from an elementary school in southeast Houston.

Marcus Wayne Willis, 37, is accused of exposing himself to 23-year old Janaye Jackson.

According to the woman, the incident happened Wednesday evening outside of a laundry mat near Crespo Elementary School.

Jackson says she was just leaving the laundry mat when she saw Willis across the street with only his boxers on.

"The next moment when I looked up, he was completely naked," she told ABC13 Eyewitness News.

Jackson says plenty of kids were also nearby, so she did not leave without calling the police.

Willis was arrested and is currently being held in jail.

Police say Willis is no stranger to jail, as he has been arrested in the past for DWI's and assaults.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimeindecent exposure
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News