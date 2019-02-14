Man accused of stealing credit cards for Valentine's Day gifts

Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman's purse and purchasing Valentine's Day gifts.The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 1000 block of Arrow Hill Road in west Houston.Precinct 5 Harris County Constables released surveillance video of the incident on their social media.Constables said the 61-year-old victim was returning from the grocery store when the suspect appeared to be following her SUV.The man waited for the woman to pull into her garage, ran towards her vehicle, broke the passenger window and stole her purse.The man then ran back to his white four-door sedan and sped off.Within minutes, the suspect charged hundreds of dollars in purchases to the victim's credit cards.The suspect is described as a tall, thin built black man, approximately 18 to 25 years old, wearing a black and white Moncler Magglia sweatshirt, designer jeans, princess cut earrings and Nike Air Max Plus shoes.He also has facial hair on his chin and tattoos on his neck and on the back of both of his hands. He's using an iPhone with a red protective case.If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to call investigator L. Lizcano at 281-463-6666.