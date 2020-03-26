Man charged with assault in case of social distancing rage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was charged with assault after punching two women in the head, Houston police said.

On Sunday, Houston police responded to reports of an assault at the 99 Cents Only store located at 251 W. Greens Rd.

Carlos Beal reportedly punched the store manger and assistant manger after they asked him to wait in line. The store was practicing the social distancing order, and was only letting 10 people inside at a time.

After punching the employees, Beal was tackled by a witness, according to police. He then fled the scene in a white Dodge van.

Beal was located at 400 W. Greens Rd and taken into custody.

The two employees were not seriously injured.

