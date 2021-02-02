abc13 plus gandhi district

Touring Houston's Gandhi District: Check out the food, shopping, and fun!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13Plus takes us to Houston's Mahatma Gandhi District, the center of Indian culture in southeast Texas.

For a tour, Reporter Pooja Lodhia met up with Sherly Philip, a Houston attorney whose father is Koshy Thomas, the founder of Houston's Voice of Asia newspaper.

If anybody knows the Gandhi District, it's Sherly.

"Houston is known for its cultural diversity, and Indians have been here for many, many years," she explained.

Our first stop: India's Restaurant.

The popular Richmond Ave restaurant was even a favorite for ABC13's Marvin Zindler.

"On the weekends, we get people from Beaumont, we get people from Austin. You get from The Woodlands," said Owner Pramod Dube. "They're scared to try, but I tell them, 'It's always the first time, never the last, and they keep coming back after that."

If you like jewelry, Karat 22 Jewelry is a must stop.

"Jewelry has always been at the forefront in our culture," explained owner Anant Patel. "You had people back in the West back in olden times, they didn't know what real jewelry was until they came to the East."

Finally, we stopped by Sari Sapne, Houston's oldest sari shop.

The owner, Ramesh Lulla, brought other business owners to the area to create the Mahatma Gandhi District.

Over the years, Sari Sapne has become one of the most popular Indian fashion stores in the city.

"I feel I've contributed a little bit," Lulla said. "I've been very fortunate, and I tell you, I'm indebted to all my clients and people in Houston."

SEE ALSO: How Houston's Mahatma Gandhi District came to be

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13+'s Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyshop localabc13 plusindiarestaurantshoppingdiversityabc13 plus gandhi district
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS GANDHI DISTRICT
How Houston's Mahatma Gandhi District came to be
How ICNA Relief gives back to Houstonians of all faiths
Raja Sweets is Texas' oldest Indian restaurant
Pooja's Great India Adventure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
Andy Jassy: Meet the man who will replace Jeff Bezos at Amazon
CVS locations in Houston to give COVID-19 vaccines next week
Here's why 1/3 of Texans say they would refuse the vaccine
Kendra Scott steps down as CEO of Austin jewelry company
3 cold fronts are coming for Houston
Show More
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week
Texas legislator files bill to allow alcohol sales on Sundays
Kemah coach accused of having sex with 16-year-old trainee
Billboard campaign seeks leads in murder from 25 years ago
Former Fiesta store to be unveiled as green energy hub today
More TOP STORIES News