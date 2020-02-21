Society

Houston mortuary houses outstanding collection of African-American art

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mortuary is not typically a place you'd go to see impressive works of art, but did you know one local mortuary has an outstanding collection of art, all created by local African-American artists?

In honor of Black History Month, some lucky students got to tour the extensive art collection in the most unlikely of places.

"When I first thought mortuary, I was like.. ? But learning about it was an interesting experience," said one student.

"We've incorporated history, we've incorporated art, elements that are a positive distraction when a family is coming here," said Justin Mabrie of the Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary hosted a field trip to honor black history month, inviting students from Attucks Middle and Yates High schools to view the collection. All of the original works of art are by prominent local African-American artists.

"Essentially this is a museum in itself where the artists can exhibit, permanent exhibit that the public can enjoy. They aren't going to see such a collection of art anywhere in Houston," said Robbie Lee, museum curator.

"The idea was to be a positive reflection of what the community could produce," said Mabrie.

"I definitely learned more about art in general, about the culture, significance, symbolism, how a lot of thought goes into the art pieces that are chosen," said Yates student Krystal Thompson.

A new perspective on Houston's black community of artists and business owners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonartafrican americans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News