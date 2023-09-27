First Hispanic mayor of Rosenberg reflects on culture and identity in her public service career

Growing up in a large Mexican-American family, Lupe Cabello never pictured herself in politics. She hopes her story will inspire others.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Rosenberg is now home to a population that is more than 50 percent Hispanic. Yet, it wasn't until 1992 when residents elected its first Hispanic mayor, Lupe Uresti Cabello. More than 30 years after that trailblazing win, she's reflecting on her career in public service and how her identity as a Mexican American woman played a role in her life.

Cabello, 79, was born and raised in Rosenberg, as the second out of six kids in a Mexican American family. She said her loved ones have never pictured themselves living anywhere else.

"My cousins, aunts, and uncles all lived on the same block. So it was a family block, we could say. My father started a furniture store business in 1951 and my grandfather had a grocery store. Most of our lives were north of the railroad tracks," said Cabello.

Her political career all started back in 1975 when she was part of a movement to get more people from the Hispanic community to vote. After delivering a speech to the crowd, she said several people encouraged her to run for city council.

"The seed was really planted by Father Bravo, a tremendous priest. He was kind of like my mentor. A lot of times, we were dormant, but we needed someone to push us, tell us we can do it," she said. "We have so many Hispanic people in Rosenberg and there was no representation. There were no Hispanics on council, so we needed to get one elected."

She won her race on the second try and served on city council from 1978 to 1989. Three years later, she became the first Hispanic person to win the Mayor's race in Rosenberg, paving the way for other women who never saw someone that looked like them in city leadership.

"You don't know the countless older ladies who would come to me, crying because they never thought they were going to see a Hispanic woman as the city's mayor in their lifetime. That's when it made me very happy that I was in that position to help," said Cabello.

As she reflects on her culture and identity during Hispanic Heritage Month, she shares that her Mexican roots played a big role in her work ethic and accomplishments.

"My maternal grandfather and grandmother came from Leon, Guanajuato in Mexico in the early 1900s. My father's parents came from Piedras Negras, all for a better life for them and their children. It's something that has instilled a lot of pride in me that I am of Mexican descent," she said.

Cabello, who's now retired, still stays involved with her community. She currently serves on the Fort Bend County's Engagement Committee, the Woman's Club of Rosenberg, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Scholarships.

She hopes her story will not only inspire others to give back to their community, but to pursue your dreams no matter how impossible they may seem.

"I never in my wildest dreams ever imagined that I would be elected to the mayor's position. It takes people to recognize, compliment, and push the young people of today, especially the girls to know that nothing is impossible. You can do whatever you want to do. It's within you. You have the power and you can do it," she said.