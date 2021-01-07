Houston-area store sells $1 million lottery ticket

A winning ticket that picked five of five numbers drawn Wednesday night was sold at the Hempstead Shell Truck Stop in the 14300 block of Hempstead Road, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.
Wednesday's winning numbers were 1-20-22-60-66 and the Powerball drawn was 3. Wednesday's Houston-area winner drew all five numbers, but missed winning the Powerball option.
The sale was the latest million dollar winning ticket sold in the area over the past month.
A winning $2 million Powerball ticket was purchased in December at the Fiesta Mart at 11006 Airline Boulevard, and a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was picked up at the Kroger in the 2700 block of Grand Parkway in Katy.
