Houston-area store sells $1 million lottery ticket

EMBED >More News Videos While this doesn't necessary eclipse the $6 million won by the hospital workers, the Colorado man in the video above might be a bit luckier, since he won a million-dollar jackpot twice in one day.

EMBED >More News Videos One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.

EMBED >More News Videos It was his lucky day FOR SURE!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket this week in the Houston-area is a million dollars richer.A winning ticket that picked five of five numbers drawn Wednesday night was sold at the Hempstead Shell Truck Stop in the 14300 block of Hempstead Road, according to the Texas Lottery Commission Wednesday's winning numbers were 1-20-22-60-66 and the Powerball drawn was 3. Wednesday's Houston-area winner drew all five numbers, but missed winning the Powerball option.The sale was the latest million dollar winning ticket sold in the area over the past month.A winning $2 million Powerball ticket was purchased in December at the Fiesta Mart at 11006 Airline Boulevard, and a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was picked up at the Kroger in the 2700 block of Grand Parkway in Katy.