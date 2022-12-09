Watch ABC13's Lone Star Emmy-award winning videos

ABC13 took home six Emmys at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy Awards. We've put all of the award-winning videos in one place for you to binge!

WEATHER - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT

Eye On The Gulf: It Could Happen Here

Travis Herzog, Producer

Rachel Briers, Producer

Kevin Roth, Producer

NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE

Tracking The Devil

Laura Taglialavore, Executive Producer/Writer

Raul Carmona, Photographer/Editor

Rudy Villarreal, Photographer/Editor

Unsolved

Courtney Fischer, Writer/Creator/Talent

Chris Graczyk, Photographer

HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Jesus Salinas

Chris Graczyk, Producer

ARTS / ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS

Scrapdaddy

Chris Graczyk, Producer

BRANDED CONTENT PROGRAM - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT

The Infinite: Experience Life On Board The International Space Station

Katherine Donaldson, Producer

Chris Graczyk, Photographer/Editor