Watch ABC13's Lone Star Emmy-award winning videos

ABC13 took home six Emmys at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy Awards. We've put all of the award-winning videos in one place for you to binge!
WEATHER - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT
Eye On The Gulf: It Could Happen Here
Travis Herzog, Producer
Rachel Briers, Producer
Kevin Roth, Producer
NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE
Tracking The Devil
Laura Taglialavore, Executive Producer/Writer
Raul Carmona, Photographer/Editor
Rudy Villarreal, Photographer/Editor
Unsolved
Courtney Fischer, Writer/Creator/Talent
Chris Graczyk, Photographer
HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
Jesus Salinas
Chris Graczyk, Producer
ARTS / ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS
Scrapdaddy
Chris Graczyk, Producer
BRANDED CONTENT PROGRAM - SHORT FORM OR LONG FORM CONTENT
The Infinite: Experience Life On Board The International Space Station
Katherine Donaldson, Producer
Chris Graczyk, Photographer/Editor