Porco's Porchetteria unveils its turketta sandwich for Thanksgiving

A former Cake Boss apprentice opened this Philadelphia café focusing on pork, pastry, and porchetta but in November they are all in on Thanksgiving.He has a custom line of tarts available to pre-order for the holiday. His tray of petits fours is also available to bring an assortment of flavors for your holiday gathering big, small or virtual.And throughout November he has a special sandwich called the turketta - it's a Thanksgiving meal sliced up and served on a brioche roll.