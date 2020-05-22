Photographer documents local heroes during COVID-19 crisis

Photographer Lauren Hillary is documenting heroes in Orange County, CA during the coronavirus pandemic in a photo series she is calling "The Uprisers." Her subjects consist of doctors, local business owners, animal rescuers and anyone helping out their community during this time.

"As a photographer and visual storyteller, I really wanted to document what was going on, and witnessed all the amazing people, inspiring people in our community," said Hillary.

"I'm just creating a body of work documenting history in the making." Megan Allen, a local dog rescuer, told Localish. "I feel completely honored to be a part of it. I've seen a lot of great work that she's done."

"I love meeting these people. I get so inspired about how much they're helping out in the community, and how selfless they are...For me this is what's keeping me going," said Hillary.

You can view her work via her Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countykabcmore in commonphotographylocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy police presence at Buffalo Bayou after body found
Loughlin, Giannulli plead guilty to college bribes scheme but await fate
Matthew McConaughey delivers masks to rural Texas hospitals
Gun owners being tracked by thieves in COVID-era spike
Westbound S. Loop still closed hours after morning rollover
Alex Bregman wants to see young baseball players' swing
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Show More
Texas unemployment rate hits worst on record at 12.8%
Street racers get away after innocent driver flies off I-45
Houston bar owners prepare to reopen today
Fugitive wanted on charges of sexually assaulting child
Trump orders flags to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims
More TOP STORIES News