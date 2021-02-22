los angeles rams

LA Rams team up with local artist to inspire people to go green

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams are doing their part to go green and have found a creative way to inspire others to do the same.

The Rams and Ball Corp partnered with local artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. to create a mural of Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp using 2,000 recycled aluminum cups.

"I thought it'd be cool to go outside my comfort zone and try something new," said the Los Angeles artist. "And at the same time raise awareness on a big issue."

"He's an amazing player," added Zermeño Jr. "I think him being a part of this campaign, just helps raise that awareness level."

Although fans haven't been able to visit and fully enjoy SoFi Stadium this season due to COVID, when they do finally get to visit, they'll be able to view the mural on level four in SoFi Circle.

"We're shifting over to a greener era where not just recycling but taking care of our planet has to be a bigger priority moving forward," said Zermeño Jr.

The mural will be featured at future home games, training camps and other events so that people can see it up close and take photos with it. But Zermeño Jr. hopes his art also inspires people beyond Los Angeles.

"People are going to see that," said Zermeño Jr. "I feel like it's going to be a chain reaction or like a domino effect with other stadiums."
