Eat the same ice cream as Beyoncé at Hank's in Houston

Hank's Ice Cream has been serving fresh, handmade ice cream to Houstonians since 1985.

Among those who have eaten there? Beyonce, Mary Lou Retton and a host of Houston Texans and Oilers!

Hank's has all of your traditional flavors, but they really turn things up during the holidays, as sweet potato, egg nog and peppermint ice cream are all added to their menu.

And perhaps best of all, this ice cream shop is all about family. Hank's daughter carries her father's legacy onward.

Watch the story above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncelebrityfoodbeyoncektrkrestaurantice creamlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-day high of COVID-19 hospitalizations triggers rollback
Coronavirus Houston: Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Baytown issues boil water notice due to water main break
NYPD joining California search for woman who accused teen of taking phone
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms Wednesday
Cornyn says he won't join plans to object Biden's win
Suspect under surveillance when he was shot by officer, HPD says
Show More
Health experts say next few months will be rough for 2 reasons
Texan Live's Game of Week: Cy Ranch vs. Langham Creek
American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals
What could GA runoff outcome mean for oil and gas industry?
Security guard bikes miles to return lost wallet
More TOP STORIES News