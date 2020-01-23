Ambler community rallies to provide disabled man with new bike

Residents in Montgomery County came to the aid of a disabled man who had his bike stolen.


Howard is so well known in the community they call him their 'Unofficial' Mayor. He has been riding his bike from Blue Bell to Ambler for decades, donning his trademark neon green coat.

When the community found out his bike was stolen, they decided to come together to get him a new one. Around $400 was collected to get Howard a new bike, however one was donated.


All of the money raised went to Howard, including a shopping trip to get him new gloves and Eagles and Sixers lanyards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ambler boroughdisabilityall goodfeel goodlocalishall good news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl charged in shooting death of Lamar HS student
Shots fired at HPD officers by man as mother rolls out of car
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
BTS is gracing Texas with 2 concert dates
Rain is gone but the fog is back this morning
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
Show More
DNA could free man convicted in 1988 murder of 4-year-old
This new Texas-Tulips location is now open
This Houston-area community will get the next Crystal Clear Lagoon
Have you received this message from FedEx? It could be a scam
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News