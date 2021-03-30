abc13 plus sugar land

4th grader on mission to change world with lemonade stand

Sugarland, Texas -- Sugar Land fourth grader Sabrina Roesler started her lemonade stand with a typical lemonade recipe.

But her stand took off when she introduced new flavors like Muddy Buddy, which uses brown raw sugar. It is healthier than other lemonade recipes, and Roesler came up with the mix with help from her mom who is from Columbia.

Roesler was named the Lemonade Day Houston 2020 Youth Entrepreneur of the Year for her business Fresh n Juicy. She sells her drinks at pop-up events around the community, and is expanding to include baked goods and clothing.

Roesler also gives back with her lemonade. Her father passed away from brain cancer a few years ago, and she donates part of her proceeds to Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation.

If you want to learn more about Fresh n Juicy, check out their website or Instagram.
