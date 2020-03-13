Society

Houston Livestock Show participants to receive help from Gringo's Mexican Restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The show must go on.

Coronavirus may have forced the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but a Houston-area Mexican restaurant chain is giving students who missed out on showing their animals a chance to compete for cash.

Gringo's Mexican Kitchen plans to buy two animals for up to $5,000.



Students will have to take pictures and tell the restaurant their story, as well as their animal's story. They'll also need to include the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo entry forms.

You can email lindi@gringostexmex.com to particpate.

The deadline to enter is March 22. Winners will be announced March 25.

RELATED: RodeoHouston closes, cancels several concerts amid coronavirus concerns

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo shut down 11 days ahead of its March 22 finale as Mayor Sylvester Turner declared a public health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While scholarships will still be fulfilled, according to rodeo officials, thousands of exhibitors were left with uncertain outcomes after raising livestock for the renowned competitions. Winning entries typically yield thousands of dollars for students from auctions.

The La Porte-based Gringo's restaurant chain began in 1993 with one restaurant in Pearland, according to the company website and has grown to include more than a dozen locations. The contest is being offered by Gringo's and its companion chain, Jimmy Changa's, which has four locations in the Houston area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncontestsscholarshiphouston livestock show and rodeolivestockagricultureauctionanimalsrestaurantstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News