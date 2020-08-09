Society

International Left-Handers Day: Problems only left-handed people understand

It's a right-handed people's world and lefties are just living in it. Check out some of the everyday struggles you go through when you are born left-handed.

There's only one left-handed desk, and usually some "righty" is sitting in it.


Photo/Shutterstock



Three ring binders are painful, yet mandatory for most grade schools.

Photo/Shutterstock



If there is one lefty glove at gym class, it's probably older than your coach.

Photo/Shutterstock



Zippers hide from your fingers.

Photo/Shutterstock



Controllers were not designed with you in mind.


Photo/Shutterstock



Scissors do not apply to you.

Photo/Shutterstock



Fountain pens will make a mess out of your whole arm.

Photo/Shutterstock



You erase the words as you're writing on the chalkboard.

Photo/Shutterstock



The number pads on keyboards are a long reach.

Photo/Shutterstock



And you might die sooner.

Photo/Shutterstock



According to a study conducted by the NCBI, the population percentage of left-handed people diminishes within the oldest age groups. While there is no accurate explanation of why this is, the study hypothesizes that there may be elevated risk levels due to the environmental factors of living in a right-handed world, which leads lefties to a higher accident susceptibility.
