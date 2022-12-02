Premier America Credit Union supports their members!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our December 7 episode we will highlight Premier America Credit Union! Premier America is one of the nation's largest credit unions, with over 100,000 members and more than $3 billion in assets. But more importantly, they are ever mindful of one crucial fact: they exist to serve the needs of all members who are the owners of Premier America. Credit unions, such as Premier America, have a rich history evolving from the idea that people working together can create better financial solutions, especially when as owners, members have a vested interest in their collective success.