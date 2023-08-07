Juvenile suspect charged in apartment complex shooting in League City, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after multiple shots were fired in an apartment complex Sunday night.

League City police were called to the 100 block of Pecan Drive at about 5:10 p.m. where several 911 calls were referencing shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen who had moved from the original scene to the Dairy Queen on W. Main Street. He was then transported to a hospital by League City EMS.

Other officers talked to witnesses at the original scene and determined no one else was injured.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled in a gray sedan in an unknown direction of travel.

Police discovered a bullet hole into a front door of a nearby apartment but no one was hurt inside. Officers also located a bullet casing in the parking lot.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information relating to this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Evans at 281-554-1863.