How this woman's veggie passion is helping local farmers stay in business

By
A local social media influencer is working to bring healthy food options to Houstonians, while helping farmers use their extra produce.

Kristina Carrillo Bucaram's Rawfully Organic Co-op is selling pre-sorted boxes of organic fruits and vegetables at a drive-thru location.

"They haven't been sitting on the shelf of a grocery store for weeks," she explained. "They were picked this morning from a local farm here in Texas, dropped off here literally fresh from the farm to you just in one day."

With so many restaurants fully or partially closed, this is a way to support local farmers.

"Right now a lot of people can't sell their fresh fruit and I feel like this would really help out everyone," said customer Danielle Equale.

"The farmer's market on our side of town isn't really happening, so we're super excited to support our local farmers," said customer April Ree.

More info: https://www.rawfullyorganic.com/
