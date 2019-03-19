TRAGIC ACCIDENT: Klein Oak HS student fatally shot by cousin while playing with gun at Spring home, family says

New details in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Spring. Family members tell us the victim and the 16-year-old boy who is being questioned by authorities are cousins, they are best of friends, and apparently both attended Klein Oak High School. pic.twitter.com/ohxaKicVN6 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) March 19, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his cousin while the teens were playing with a gun overnight at their home in Spring, the victim's family told ABC13.Deputies responded to a shooting in the 25000 block of Elmley Place shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.The family says the victim was with his cousin, who is also 16 years old, when the gun went off.The victim was flown to the hospital, where he died.The Harris County Sheriff's Office questioned the cousin, who is now being consoled by family.Relatives say the teen is traumatized by the accidental shooting as he and the victim were inseparable."He just found out that his cousin passed away, and he said he did not try to do it, and it is bad enough that he has to live with that, that he just accidentally shot his cousin," said another cousin, Tonya Jackson."They weren't trouble kids. They were always hanging together. They never really hung with a crowd. They were only with themselves," Jackson continued.The family says both teens were best friends and went to Klein Oak High School.The teens lived at the home where the shooting happened for about four months, according to family. It's not clear how they got the gun.