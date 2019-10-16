Klein Oak student injured in while 'car surfing': Sheriff

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Klein Oak High School student was injured Wednesday while 'car surfing,' authorities said.

It happened outside Hildebrandt Intermediate School in the parking lot adjacent to the high school.

A 17-year-old was driving a red Mini-Cooper in the lot while another 17-year-old was riding on top of the vehicle, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Investigators on the scene said the driver suddenly applied the brakes, which caused the victim to fall off and hit his head on the pavement.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital, according to Justin Elbert with Klein ISD. Gonzales said the boy suffered a serious head injury.



It wasn't yet known why the driver stopped suddenly.
