high school football

Katy High takes on Cedar Hill in 6A Division 2 state championship

By Joseph Gleason
ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy High School makes their 15th state championship appearance against a familiar opponent, Cedar Hill, on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This is the fourth time the two schools meet in the 6A Division 2 state title game.

Katy's offense goes as the Davis brothers go. Senior Jalen and younger brother Seth run for over 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns. They will be tough to stop in Saturday's game, but Cedar Hill also has much talent.

Katy's defense will have their hands full trying to contain Cedar Hill quarterback Kaidon Salter.

"Every game is a big game to me," Salter said. "I don't take any game lightly."

Salter committed to the University of Tennessee back in May of 2020.

Kick off was set for 1 p.m.
