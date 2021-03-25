Katherine Whaley says goodbye to ABC13 after 6 years as traffic anchor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After six and a half years at ABC13, Eyewitness News traffic anchor Katherine Whaley has announced her last day is today.Katherine has been a crucial part of Houston's #1 morning newscast. Since 2015, she has been your eyes on the roads, covering Houston's major freeway construction projects and mobility initiatives.She helped you get to work, school, that important meeting or your favorite restaurant. As ABC13's resident foodie, she has also covered Houston's diverse culinary community, spotlighting everything from BBQ to crawfish.Now, she's building a new traffic map that leads home to her husband and her baby boy William."I'm leaving to spend more time with my family. William is growing so quickly. Family is the greatest blessing and I just want to spend more time with my family," Katherine said. "You know, I'm the only person qualified to be William's mom, so I just want to embrace that role full-time."Katherine says her last day is bittersweet."I know so many of us are creatures of routine and habit, and to be a part of somebody's household during the morning when they're getting their families together for the day and making decisions about their lives. It truly is a blessing so I'm so thankful for that," she said.Katherine first walked through the doors at ABC13 as a college intern."I received the best on-the-job education and learned from the greats (including Marvin Zindler!). All I ever wanted to do was return to the station that gave me a start, so the last six years here have been the fulfillment of a career dream," Katherine said. "I think of Houston viewers as an extension of my own family, and it has truly been a privilege to have been a part of their daily routines."Katherine plans to remain active in the community through the charities she supports, including Kids' Meals Houston and the American Heart Association.