BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect in several Dollar Store robberies who led officers on a chase overnight.
The chase ended off TX-146 and 1405 in Baytown, where the three suspects crashed their car into a pole.
All three suspects ran from the car, but one was caught by a Baytown K-9. Another suspect was tased and apprehended. The third suspect ran into a nearby neighborhood.
The two suspects in custody are juveniles. Police say they robbed at least three Dollar Stores in north Houston Tuesday night.
Juvenile robbery suspects lead police on chase in Baytown
