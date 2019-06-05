Juvenile robbery suspects lead police on chase in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect in several Dollar Store robberies who led officers on a chase overnight.The chase ended off TX-146 and 1405 in Baytown, where the three suspects crashed their car into a pole.All three suspects ran from the car, but one was caught by a Baytown K-9. Another suspect was tased and apprehended. The third suspect ran into a nearby neighborhood.The two suspects in custody are juveniles. Police say they robbed at least three Dollar Stores in north Houston Tuesday night.